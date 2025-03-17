'I suspect my GF’s parents tried to plant contraband in my bag. Am I overthinking this?' UPDATED

For context, my girlfriend (F24) is getting her doctorate, and her parents financially support her while she’s in school. The issue is, they use this support to control every aspect of her life—where she can live, how much time she can spend with me (F24), and even the places she’s allowed to go.
Over time, through a lot of reflection and conversations with me, she’s realized this isn’t normal and plans to fully distance herself once she secures a stable job that can help pay for her degree.
We’ve been together for three years, and as time has passed, her parents have started trying to control aspects of my life as well. I grew up poor and have always financially supported myself. I used to drive a beater car that finally gave out, and for Christmas, her parents gifted me one of their cars. While I was incredibly grateful, I always felt like there were strings attached.
For instance, the car isn’t registered in my name, which created issues when trying to renew the registration. It also has an app that allows remote access—starting the car, tracking its location, etc. I never asked for access because I knew they were using it to keep tabs on me. I even got a text from my girlfriend’s dad once, letting me know I had left the car door unlocked. Confirming to me that they definitely monitor it.
Recently, I applied for a job in the city where my girlfriend and her parents live. Since my girlfriend is currently abroad for her doctorate, she wasn’t home when I stayed with her parents for my first round of interviews. While I was there, they kept pushing the idea of me living with them to “save money to buy a house.” I was polite and considered it in conversation, but I knew that wasn’t something I wanted.
During my visit, my girlfriend’s friends invited me to go out to a few bars one night, but her mom had an issue with me being out late, so I ended up not going.
Now, here’s where I need perspective.
I flew home that Sunday with just a carry-on bag. I didn’t unpack right away, and when I finally did laundry on Tuesday, I found a rusty pocket knife in my load of clothes. I was completely confused because a pocket knife is not something I own or have seen before. I sent a picture to my girlfriend to see if it might belong to her brother and had accidentally gotten mixed up in my stuff.
She said she’d never seen it before and sent it to her family group chat to ask if it was theirs.
Her parents’ responses were:
Mom: “What!? Lmao. I didn’t give her any laundry. And it’s dirty on top of that, so I definitely wouldn’t give her something dirty! Lmao. Think about it, love… That’s kind of concerning because she didn’t check a luggage last time she was here! She carried on! She would have been in trouble.”
Dad: “Nice! Contraband… and she flew with it.”
Their first reaction wasn’t confusion, wasn’t “I’ve never seen that before”—it was immediately defensive and focused on how I “could have gotten in trouble at the airport.”
I hadn’t even thought about the fact that I flew with it. I was just trying to figure out where it came from. But their reaction, combined with everything else, has me spiraling. I can’t shake the feeling that they might have planted it in my bag to try and get me in trouble.
I am so conflicted because they are nice people and have truly helped me in so many ways. Am I overthinking this? Or is this as weird as it feels to me? I would really appreciate an outside perspective.
KittyBookcase said:
If you didn't do laundry at a laundromat, the parents set you up.
Do not go back to their house. If you do, don't even bring a purse. And don't take anything from them.
I'd give back the car as well. That's some cra cra sh!t.
OP responded:
Yeah I did the laundry at my house. I truly feel like I cannot trust them anymore. And it’s giving me anxiety lol.
the805chickenlady said:
You need to give that car back, even if it hurts your day to day life. If it's not registered in your name it's not your car. That car is nothing but a tracking device and maybe even a way for them to try to gather "intel" on you to use against you with your girlfriend.
Same thing as putting a rusty pocketknife in your luggage. Be glad it wasn't something worse. If you had been caught with that little pocketknife at TSA, they'd make you throw it away but you might not be arrested, but you would have been immediately detained for substances. Just sayin.
Your girlfriends parents are controlling, you know that. You should look at them like a job, they are giving you a car, what’s the price you have to pay? Is it worth it to stay with them or pay for a hotel? The equation changes when your girlfriend is with you
WomanInQuestion said:
They are not nice people. They pretend to be nice people because if they acted like who they really are in public, they’d be reviled by everyone.
deathbyheely said:
a car that isn't registered to you and is remotely monitored and controlled by someone else does not qualify as "gifted". that's a borrowed car at best and can be taken back any time they want. if you think they might be trying to get you in trouble you do NOT want to be driving a car registered to them. they can report it stolen and get you arrested. be careful.
JustJudgin said:
Yeah, never stay with her parents again and absolutely do NOT accept any more “gifts” from them. These people know their daughter intends to flee with you and they absolutely will do anything within their power to sabotage her leaving, including undermining your relationship and trust between you.
Unfortunately they set a good trap with the knife— either you got hassled at the gate or you find the knife and they get to suggest it was friends you went out with or your own negligence. Do not engage with them as much as possible. Take photos of your things before and after you spend any time with them.
When you have verbal contact, make note of the date and time and summarize the conversation. Keeping this sort of log will help you keep their craziness in perspective as it will be a document you can refer back to.
OP responded:
Thank you! I think this is exactly what it is. They are terrified of her and I being independent and them not having control over her anymore. I will start keeping better documentation of things I’ve noticed.
After reading through all of your comments on my original post, I didn’t realize just how concerning this situation sounded to outsiders. It has given me a lot to think about, and I really appreciate everyone’s perspective.
I want to talk to my girlfriend about everything, but I’m struggling with how to bring it up. When I got back from my trip, I called her (she lives abroad) and mentioned that her parents were pushing the idea of me moving in with them so I could save money for a duplex—something I’ve wanted for a while.
I told her that, while it could help me financially, I didn’t want to do it because it could ruin the current dynamic I have with her parents. I also called to vent about how her mom essentially stopped me from going out with friends because it was “too late.”
Her response caught me off guard. She agreed that moving in wouldn’t be a good idea, but not because of her parents’ control issues because she didn’t want to hear me complain about them. This was new for me to hear, especially since she constantly vents to me about how her mom micromanages her life and how her dad does nothing to stop it.
That conversation made me feel like I don’t know how to bring up the bigger issues. The possibility that her parents planted the knife in my bag. How I feel like the car is being used to control me. How I’ve slowly felt like they are trying to dictate aspects of my life just like hers. When they gifted me the car after Christmas, they told me they would keep it in their name since they had a good interest rate in payments.
I didn’t think much of it at the time. I was just grateful to have a car that worked. Her mom gave me an envelope, and I was under the impression that they were the renewal stickers (the car’s registration expired in January). A week into January, I went to put the new sticker on and opened the envelope, only to find a denial letter because she never submitted the required inspection.
When I texted her about it, she already knew it was a denial not the renewal stickers but didn’t mention it to me beforehand. While she was somewhat helpful when I asked for info on how to get it fixed, it turned into a frustrating ordeal. Since the car isn’t in my name and is registered in a different county, it took almost a month to get everything processed.
I ended up figuring it out on my own and was able to change the mailing address so that stickers would come directly to me. But here’s I still haven’t received the stickers. It’s been three weeks.
After reading everyone’s comments, I can’t shake the feeling that this might be intentional. My temporary receipt from the DMV is only valid for 31 days, which means it expires next week. If I get pulled over with expired registration, that could cause serious problems, especially because I’m applying to work in law enforcement.
I’ve completely dropped the idea of moving to their city and will not be continuing the interview process for that job. I also know that I need to get a new car as soon as possible. I’m going to start saving, and when my girlfriend comes to visit at the end of April, I’ll ask her to drive the gifted car back. Hopefully, by then, I’ll have another car lined up.
Looking back, I felt weird about the car from the moment they gave it to me. I was excited and grateful, but something in my gut told me there were strings attached. Before the car, I didn’t feel like I “owed” them anything or that they were entitled to details about my life. Now, I feel like they use it as leverage to monitor me.
I know I need to talk to my girlfriend about this, but I want to approach it in a way that isn’t judgmental, just honest about how I feel. We generally have good communication, but I’m worried about how she’ll react, given her response to my last call.
To also address the comments about timeline for when my girlfriend will be financially free from them…I think it will be a very long time. They have given her everything she’s wanted and needed her whole life she doesn’t have to work. She is only in the last few months starting to realize that her parents are leveraging money to control her and is starting to want to look for jobs while going to school.
Which I am very proud of her for coming to this realization as I know it was not easy for her to do. But I honestly think it may be years before she actually stops being provided for. Does anyone have advice on how to navigate this conversation? How do I explain everything in a way that she’ll understand without making her feel defensive?