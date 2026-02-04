'There's something very strange going on in my house. It has me a bit stumped.' UPDATED

The next day, OP shared this update:

Culprit found. Not what I was expecting, but a handful of commenters were right First, a big thank you is in order. You were all very helpful in your suggestions and quite a few of the commenters were correct.

If it wasn't for the insistence of the comments, I would have assumed I was still doing things correctly and may be dead sooner rather than later. I called my older brother and asked him to come check out my house with me and see if there was something in the house that I was missing.

He was able to get a look at the entry point at the top of the house. The screws weren't turnable and he eventually abandoned the attempt to open it. There was a very unlikely chance that anyone was using this to get inside. But the scarier part is coming right now.