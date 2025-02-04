MYSTERY: 'A stranger showed up at my parents' house with details about my life from 20 yrs ago.' FINALLY UPDATED

This happened three nights ago and I am going crazy trying to figure it out. I just moved into a new apartment one month ago and I am still unpacking and settling in. I have been using my parents address as my mailing address (who live a few towns over, twenty minutes away) all of my life. Three nights ago my parents call me at 2:00am freaked out and proceed to tell me this story.
Apparently at 1:00am someone starts banging on their front door and repeatedly ringing their doorbell. My stepdad walks downstairs and opens the door, leaving the front glass door closed and locked. There was a man standing outside, who looked to be in his 30s, with a black hoodie on with the hood pulled up around his face. He didn’t have any distinguishing facial features, facial hair or tattoos.
The only thing my stepdad said was that he looked to be Hispanic. Neither my stepdad or my mother (who was watching the whole thing out a window) recognized the man.
The man says, “I’m so sorry to bother you, but I’m looking for “my full name.” My stepdad plays dumb and says “who?” The man proceeds to state my full name again and says that my boyfriend is worried because I didn’t come home that night. He claims to be a friend of my boyfriend and tells my stepdad that they are both out looking for me, worried because I didn’t show up at home.
I don’t have a boyfriend. I live by myself with my three dogs and haven’t been in a relationship in the past 5-6 month. Here’s the weird part. My stepdad asked the guy what boyfriend he was talking about and the man tells him the name of the boyfriend I had when I was in 10th grade, nearly twenty years ago.
My boyfriend in 10th grade has a very, very unique Italian name, I’ve never met anyone with a full name even close to his. He says my high school boyfriends name a few more times to ensure my stepdad heard him and repeats that they are very worried about me, is my stepdad sure I’m not inside. At this point my stepdad is weirded out and closes and locks the door in his face.
The man does not leave. He lingers in front of my parents house for the next ten minutes, smoking cigarettes and talking on the phone. Finally, my parents calls the cops. About five minutes before the cops arrive, the man walks down to the dead end on their block and drives away in a silver car. Stepdad was unable to get the license plate. My parents file a police report and nothing else happens.
After I hear this story I am going nuts over the weird details. How would someone know who I dated nearly twenty years ago and what would the motive be of making up a story that included that weird detail about my past? I have not had contact with the tenth grade boyfriend in over a decade. Yesterday, I decide to message him on a facebook to see if he has any insight.
I tell him the whole story, he’s just as confused as I am and claims to have no part in it. I am at a loss. I’m also really freaked out that some strange man is going through that much trouble at 1am to look for me. Any insights or ideas would be greatly appreciated. No, nothing else weird has happened since then.
After this happened, me and my family and a couple of my close friends have been talking about this mystery in depth to try and put our heads together to figure it out. We all have our own theories, but ultimately no definitive answer as to what happened or who this creeper was. So we pretty much put it to rest and only continued to joke about it once in a while.
Here’s the update….my stepsister (my stepdads daughter) and her fiancé were at a house party right after the holidays (around early January of this year). While they were there, they started talking to a girl that neither of them knew. After some time talking together, the girl started talking about her ex-boyfriend and how they were going through a really tough time together.
They had just recently broke up and she felt really bad because he was a wreck over it. Somehow, it came up that this girls ex-boyfriend was MY 10th grade boyfriend, the one with the really unique Italian name. The whole situation wasn’t that big of a coincidence, since I went to high school with my step-sisters fiancé and we have a lot of mutual friends.
So it makes sense that they were at a party that would include some people I went to high school with. As soon as my stepsister and her fiancé hear this, they both start freaking out and without revealing too many details, they tell the girl about the whole mystery and how weird it was. As they are telling the story, the girls face starts to go white and she looks like she’s about to cry.
My stepsister and fiancé try to console her and ask her what’s wrong. The wine/beer had been flowing at this point so I’m sure everyone was a little tipsy. The girl starts to tell them that a few nights ago, she was sleeping, and someone started banging on her door at…get this…1am! Just like what happened to me at my parents!
The girl jumps out of bed and says she was absolutely terrified by how loud and aggressive someone was banging on her door, she said she literally thought it was going to break in. The girl has a ring camera, so looks on her phone. There on the camera, is a guy, IN A BLACK HOODIE, banging on her door. She obviously pretends like she isn’t home and keeps all of the lights off. He continues banging.
As she is getting ready to dial 911, the guy stops and leaves. She said she was absolutely terrified. For whatever reason, she didn’t end up calling the cops, but may have went to stay with a friend that night or the night after.
My stepsister and fiancé are SHOCKED by the details and how similar it is to my story, especially because of the mutual EX-BOYFRIEND WE SHARE, except this girl literally JUST broke things off with him. They ask the girl if she has any idea who the guy is and she said no, but that it definitely is NOT the actual ex-boyfriend.
She said this guy was much taller and heavier than our shared mutual ex. HOW WEIRD?! This mystery is still unsolved and these new details honestly just make my head spin even more. No one else has showed up to my parent’s door since the actual incident a year ago.