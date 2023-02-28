17 myths that are 100% false.

Myths and superstitions are sometimes fun to believe in. Nothing wrong with people believing in Sasquatch or ghosts as long as it doesn't hurt someone. Some people go a little further when they refuse to swim until an hour after they eat. Some myths aren't worth their weight in salt, whether you believe it or not.

People share myths nobody should believe in on a popular Reddit thread in the AskReddit subreddit.

They write:

1. bitew41489 says:

'Lie detectors' as a literal thing. There's a reason they aren't admissible as evidence in court in most places.

2. PigHaggerty says: