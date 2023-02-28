17 myths that are 100% false.

Myths and superstitions are sometimes fun to believe in. Nothing wrong with people believing in Sasquatch or ghosts as long as it doesn't hurt someone. Some people go a little further when they refuse to swim until an hour after they eat. Some myths aren't worth their weight in salt, whether you believe it or not.
They write:
1. bitew41489 says:
'Lie detectors' as a literal thing. There's a reason they aren't admissible as evidence in court in most places.
2. PigHaggerty says:
There are dumber ones out there, but the one I, as an estate lawyer, deal with constantly is the idea that there needs to be a 'reading' of the will, where the family all gather and the lawyer reads it aloud to them for the first time. We don't do that; we just mail everyone their copy if they want it.