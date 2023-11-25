Neighbor accuses man of trying to abduct daughter because his dog has the same name.

I stuck my head out and called her name, but this time, alongside the familiar sounds of my dog galloping up the porch steps, was an adult human voice shouting something along the lines of "WHY ARE YOU CALLING MY DAUGHTER??"

At first I thought it might just be my new neighbors getting into a spat, until a couple minutes later I heard pounding on my front door. I opened the door to an angry man about twice my size glaring me down.

He said something like "Why the eff are you calling my daughter into your house" and I responded "Your daughter's name is Charlotte?" and he just kind of kept glaring at me??