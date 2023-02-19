Steves of all stripes make ridiculous question go viral. 'I'm a Steve...'

Ah, an internet moment that feels like it belongs in a more innocent age. On the survey section of the web, Ask Reddit, one person — almost certainly named Steve — asked a simply, silly question.
"Steves of Reddit, how do you keep yourselves from saying, "Good Stevening" when greeting friends or co-workers in the evening?"
In four days, just about 1,500 Steves, or friends-of-Steves, weighed in.
The answers were joyful. Just take the first anecdote, a story of true harmony in the Steven-verse (that in no way answers the question). From a user named Mr_muu (aka Steve):
I was in a meeting with my manager Steve and in the middle of it a chap comes in from our IT contractors to fix something. He extends his hand and introduces himself with "Steve."
My boss takes his hand and says "Steve." He then turns to me with a wave and I greet him with a nod and an affirmative, "Steve." My boss gestures at me and says, "Steve".