Steves of all stripes make ridiculous question go viral. 'I'm a Steve...'

Ah, an internet moment that feels like it belongs in a more innocent age. On the survey section of the web, Ask Reddit, one person — almost certainly named Steve — asked a simply, silly question.

"Steves of Reddit, how do you keep yourselves from saying, "Good Stevening" when greeting friends or co-workers in the evening?"

In four days, just about 1,500 Steves, or friends-of-Steves, weighed in.

The answers were joyful. Just take the first anecdote, a story of true harmony in the Steven-verse (that in no way answers the question). From a user named Mr_muu (aka Steve):

I was in a meeting with my manager Steve and in the middle of it a chap comes in from our IT contractors to fix something. He extends his hand and introduces himself with "Steve."