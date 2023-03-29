Man tells stranger's hyperactive kid he will make them wait outside. AITA?

Boys will be boys making noise.

Disciplining other people's children is always a pretty big 'no-no.' Threatening their kids? Yikes. One Reddit user shared their story about parents not reigning in their hyperactive son. The OP decided it was best for everyone if they stepped in, but what do you think?

AITA for screaming at a child and making him cry?

u/Reasonable-Onion6764

I (m21) went to eat with some friends from college to a restaurant that's near the campus. The place is not the nicest, but it's better food than McDonald's and we use to go there when we want to have a "semi special occasion". This time the occasion was that the four of our had passed our exams.