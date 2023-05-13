If I took my sister and BIL to small claims over my daughter’s Switch AITA?

Recently, my family (me, my wife, and our daughter Olive [15]) had my sister, BIL, and their son Aiden [11] over to stay for a week. Two days before they left, Olive’s Nintendo Switch (which she bought with her own money from her job) went missing. All seven of us turned the house upside down, but we didn’t find anything.
Flash foreword to two days after they left our house, I got a call from my sister. Apparently, Aiden stole Olive’s Switch and then went to his mom when he broke it.
She sent me photos, and it was smashed to smithereens, completely beyond repair. My sister apologized, but when I asked her to PayPal me $350 so I could buy a new one, she said that she didn’t have the money.