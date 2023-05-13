If I took my sister and BIL to small claims over my daughter’s Switch AITA?

'WIBTA if I took my sister and BIL to court after her son stole and then broke my daughter's Switch?'

NordicCapybara

Recently, my family (me, my wife, and our daughter Olive [15]) had my sister, BIL, and their son Aiden [11] over to stay for a week. Two days before they left, Olive’s Nintendo Switch (which she bought with her own money from her job) went missing. All seven of us turned the house upside down, but we didn’t find anything.

Flash foreword to two days after they left our house, I got a call from my sister. Apparently, Aiden stole Olive’s Switch and then went to his mom when he broke it.