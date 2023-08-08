Wife thinks husband's long lost daughter is using his guilt to 'bleed him dry.' AITA?

Asking the daughter to remove the CC number from her Amazon account could be a waste of time - what makes you think the daughter didn't separately record it for other purposes? Can OP guarantee that didn't happen?

OP needs to sit down with husband, establish limits for daughter's family in the context of everything husband expects to do. Does husband expect to fund the grandchildren's college education? What are the limits on this? How will that impact his and OP's retirement and other financial goals?

Whatever the limits are, establish them, then hold him to them. We're going to spend $X per year, perhaps separately fund it into a separate bank account on a yearly basis. When it's gone it's gone until the next scheduled funding.