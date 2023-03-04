Naval officer in distress receives unexpected support in her time of need. UPDATE

On the surface, this story tells of the bonds built through serving your country; but this story is, at its core, a reminder for us all that man truly can be inherently good. And her update proves how powerful this unexpected meeting truly was for everyone involved.
I joined the Navy at the age 20 , and my first post after boot camp, and school was a base in the middle of no where base in Japan. I arrived at the International Airport in Narita, first time out of the US, and way more nervous than I would ever admit.
There was no one to meet me, but I remembered to look for the USO. I found the USO and called the base, and was told to get on the bus to Camp Zama Army Base and some one would meet me there.