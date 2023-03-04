Naval officer in distress receives unexpected support in her time of need. UPDATE

One naval officer, nervous about being sent to out for her first assignment, found some unexpected support.

On the surface, this story tells of the bonds built through serving your country; but this story is, at its core, a reminder for us all that man truly can be inherently good. And her update proves how powerful this unexpected meeting truly was for everyone involved.

We all bleed the same, Red, White & Blue

Restless_Dragon

I joined the Navy at the age 20 , and my first post after boot camp, and school was a base in the middle of no where base in Japan. I arrived at the International Airport in Narita, first time out of the US, and way more nervous than I would ever admit.