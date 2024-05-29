'Neighbors asked me to look after their pets for 3 weeks. It's now been almost a year.' UPDATED

On top of this his two giant German Shepards while they are amazingly good boys, it is becoming almost too much for us to handle. Their last name is extremely common, and their Facebook profiles are private. Which gives me very little avenue to tackle this down.

- June 07 - Neighbors asked me if i would look after their pets, and their house while they were handling the death of his mother back in Taiwan. Told me 3 weeks at latest.

- July 1st - Neighbors sent me an email stating they needed some additional time to handle his father's affairs. He apologized and said he would be back by July 15th at latest.

- July 21st - Sent him an email asking what was going on, explained how we were going on vacation in August. Never got a response.

- July 31st - Tried calling him on his cellphone, # he was given to me was no longer in service.