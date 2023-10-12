Woman asks neighbor 'is your baby okay' after work call is interrupted by crying. UPDATED.

Some walls are paper-thin, and some people are super loud. Dealing with a noisy neighbor can be quite an awkward situation, as you're tasked with either grinning and bearing it, or initiating an awkward conversation where you ask them to stop.

There's no one-size-fits-all solution.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for asking her neighbor to get her kid to stop crying. She wrote:

"AITA for requesting my next-door neighbour to make her toddler stop crying?"

Context: I 36f live next door to new tenants who moved in some 6 months ago and they have a toddler 2/3 years in age. He shrieks at all times of the day and just does the whole throwing himself on the ground tantrum thing multiple times a day. Due to the hybrid work model, I work from home 3 days a week.