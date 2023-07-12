Woman shuts down neighbor who comments about her drinking, partner says 'apologize.'

Making pleasantries with a neighbor can be, well, pleasant.
Or it can be deeply awkward, tense, and full of longstanding grudges. It really all depends on who you live near and your individual personalities.
She wrote:
AITA for being rude to a neighbor?
I [30sF] go to the grocery store once a week. Every couple of weeks or so I buy a 24-pack of beer. Last Friday, I came home with said 24-pack and was heading across the parking lot to go up to my apartment.
Near the stairs, one of the neighbors stopped me and said something along the lines of I shouldn’t be drinking it. I just looked at her and said “I don’t remember asking your opinion.” She got the shocked pikachu face but didn’t say anything else so I just walked away.
I later told my partner and my sister about it, they both said I should apologize.
So AITA and should I apologize the next time I see her?
Bubbly_Chicken_9358 wrote:
NTA. I will never understand why people think it's rude to respond directly to intrusive questions. It's none of your neighbor's business what you spend your money on, and if they had stayed in their lane you wouldn't have commented.
Material_Mushroom_x wrote:
NTA, and what are you apologizing for? Giving her the clap back she totally deserved? If she feels like preaching, I'm sure there's a church somewhere local.
sbinjax wrote:
NTA. And frankly,
I just looked at her and said “I don’t remember asking your opinion.”
just made my bucket list of comebacks I hope to use sometime in my life.
PingPongProfessor wrote:
Well, you would be TA 'for being rude to a neighbor'... if you actually had been rude. But you weren't. She was rude, and your response was quite reasonable. It's not 'rude' to point out when other people are being rude. NTA.
OP was definitely NTA here. Nosy neighbors win nosy prizes.