Woman calls security after discovering neighbor is renting pool to FB strangers. UPDATED.

To narc, or not to narc, that is the question.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for calling security on strangers using her gated community pool. She wrote:

"AITA for calling security on strangers using the gated community’s pool and amenities?"

Never thought I’d sound so much like a Karen, but it’s a lot more complicated than that. I (38F) live in Fort Lauderdale, FL in a community of about 40 homes and it’s fully gated, so after some time you really get to know who lives in what house and who they typically have over as guests. Also, if you know anything about FL, this is the time of year many tourists flock to the area for warm weather.