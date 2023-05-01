Man called a 'menace to the neighborhood' for sleeping nude and rising with the sun.

What you do in your own house is your own business. Unless, of course, everyone can see you.

When a frustrated young man felt that his neighbors were demanding too much of him, he came to Reddit to ask:

'AITA (Am I the A-hole) for continuing to sleep nude despite my neighbors being able to see into my bedroom?'

hanging-Out28 writes:

So, I'm a 28 year old dude and have been living in my house for a few years now. One of the main reasons I chose this place was because my bedroom faced east, allowing me to wake up to the morning sunlight. Most mornings I wake up before my alarm goes off just because the sunlight coming through the window waking me up.

There used to be a treeline that provided a natural barrier between my house and any potential neighbors, so I never saw the need for curtains or blinds along with they are expensive as hell for the nice ones.

Sounds lovely!