Man called a 'menace to the neighborhood' for sleeping nude and rising with the sun.

When a frustrated young man felt that his neighbors were demanding too much of him, he came to Reddit to ask:
hanging-Out28 writes:
So, I'm a 28 year old dude and have been living in my house for a few years now. One of the main reasons I chose this place was because my bedroom faced east, allowing me to wake up to the morning sunlight. Most mornings I wake up before my alarm goes off just because the sunlight coming through the window waking me up.
There used to be a treeline that provided a natural barrier between my house and any potential neighbors, so I never saw the need for curtains or blinds along with they are expensive as hell for the nice ones.
Recently my neighborhood expanded and most of the treeline my bedroom was facing was cut down to build new houses. So boom, then there's a house was built right across from mine, and their window has a clear view into my bedroom.