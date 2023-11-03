'AITA for exposing my neighbor's affair because it was affecting my sleep?'

"AITAH For exposing an affair because it was affecting my sleep?"

Here's the what they posted:

So I'll start with understanding what I did wasn't exactly "right" but I regret nothing. TLDR: My upstairs neighbors late night affair is affecting my sleep, so I found the wife online and messaged her. Problem solved.

My upstairs neighbor has been having an affair with a married man for about 4 months now. I wouldn't care, but because it's an affair he comes over at odd hours of the night and they have sex very loudly (I can hear a lot) and it wakes me up/prevents me from sleeping. How do I know it's an affair? He's never spent the night and his car has baby car seats in there.