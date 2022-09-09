Women gets back at entitled neighbor whose kids keep using her yard.

In a post on Reddit, IrnBruDependant (OP), had issues with a neighbor. As the saying goes, good fences make good neighbors, but that doesn't work if the neighbors ignore your fence, and come in and use your yard without permission. Here's the story...

"I have a legit crazy neighbour with boundary issues."

I (29F) don't have any kids, but have my younger sister (16) living with me for around 10 years, and we have a trampoline still in our back garden from when she was younger.

Neighbour to the left of me, has 4 kids, and moved in a year ago. Two weeks ago, we started getting really good weather, so the kids have been out playing constantly, not an issue. They asked if I could let the kids use the trampoline one day, so I was like sure but only for a bit because I have friends coming over for some drinks.