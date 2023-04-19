Soldier uses military tactics in his garden to enact petty revenge on neighbor.

One man was sick of trying to reason with his neighbor over the very bright security lights in his yard. He tried being polite and reasonable but after the months rolled by he lost his patience. He says that his training as a soldier is what eventually sealed his neighbor's fate.
About 4yrs ago I used to live in a nice HOA community in a small town in TX and enjoyed having only one neighbor over my backyard fence. The plot was about 2 acres and the other side of the backyard butted up to a hay field. The stars were beautiful at night because of virtually no light pollution...
Until the neighbor decided to install an incredibly bright security light over their back porch aimed right at my back patio and bedroom windows. I tried to ignore it at first and put shades in the bedroom, but out on the patio it was like having a bright LED headlight in your face all night.