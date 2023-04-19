Soldier uses military tactics in his garden to enact petty revenge on neighbor.

All's fair in love and the HOA: The petty revenge saga.

One man was sick of trying to reason with his neighbor over the very bright security lights in his yard. He tried being polite and reasonable but after the months rolled by he lost his patience. He says that his training as a soldier is what eventually sealed his neighbor's fate.

I planted Bamboo that overrun my neighbors property over a security light

HotPocket_Consumed

About 4yrs ago I used to live in a nice HOA community in a small town in TX and enjoyed having only one neighbor over my backyard fence. The plot was about 2 acres and the other side of the backyard butted up to a hay field. The stars were beautiful at night because of virtually no light pollution...