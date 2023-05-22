Someecards Logo
'Loud' neighbors demand man stop smoking on his property bc they 'don't feel safe'.

Carson Cupello
May 22, 2023 | 4:54 PM
Just because something is legal doesn't necessarily make it appropriate...

When a young man was threatened with police action and the HOA, he came to Reddit to see if he was actually doing anything wrong. His crime? Read below.

'AITA (Am I the A-hole) for smoking weed on my deck?'

u/DAMNihbs writes:

I (m24) live next to this couple with two kids. My deck is pretty close to their backyard and it’s started to become an issue.

I sometimes smoke weed after I get home from work to unwind and to deal with some anxiety. My neighbors have started to complain to me about it.

A month ago the husband knocked on my door and told me to stop doing it on my deck. I told him it’s quite literally the only place I can do it.

He then told me he doesn’t feel safe letting his kids play in the backyard until I stop smoking, and that he doesn’t want his kids to play in the backyard if he catches a whiff of it.

