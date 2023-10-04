Man breaks into neighbor's apartment to turn off stereo he left on while away. 'AITA?' UPDATE

Last night, I hear Warren's music kick on about 8 but then I heard him leave. After "Then I got high" played for the 10th time I knew he was [screwing] with me. I texted him and asked him when he was coming back. He said "oh shit sorry man, not coming back until Tuesday. So sorry."

I called the owner, she said there was nothing she could do, I called the cops and they came over and said there wasn't anything they could do without a warrant. She said she would talk to her supervisor about getting a warrant but I never heard back from her. I tried to drown out the music with my headphones but couldn't take it anymore.