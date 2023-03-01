Man threatened for trying to help neighbor with their car in freezing snow. AITA?

u/goodneighbor123

For the past few years during the winter when we're getting a lot of snow or a bad storms, as I'm leaving for my overnight shift at around 8-9pm I'll put my wifes windshield wipers up on her car and do a quick walk around to my other 5 neighbors and put their windshield wipers up on their cars (obviously not if they're outside or something, but if it looks like they're in for the night).