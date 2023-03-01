Man threatened for trying to help neighbor with their car in freezing snow. AITA?

I (59M) live in a major city in Ontario, Canada. I live in a small subdivision and have 5 neighbors total on my street.
For the past few years during the winter when we're getting a lot of snow or a bad storms, as I'm leaving for my overnight shift at around 8-9pm I'll put my wifes windshield wipers up on her car and do a quick walk around to my other 5 neighbors and put their windshield wipers up on their cars (obviously not if they're outside or something, but if it looks like they're in for the night).
Many of them forget to do this, as many of them have children and it typically slips their mind, and their wipers will be frozen to their car in the morning.