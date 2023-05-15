Man calls authorities to help 82yo hoarder, accidentally gets him evicted. UPDATE

One man was fed up with the stench coming from his downstairs neighbor's apartment. When he found his neighbor literally trapped in his own hallway by all of the garbage, he called the fire department. Now, he wonders if he has ruined this 82-year-old man's life.

'Hoarder lives below me. The smell coming from his flat leaking up into mines. His flat is a fire hazard, anything I can do?'

Smgarvo

(I’m in Scotland) The guy below me is 82, no family, no friends nothing. He’s a hoarder and has lived there for 40 years. I moved in 2 years ago. I knew it was bad but yesterday I found him trapped between the opening of his door and the hoard in his doorway.

Basically half in half out. He begged us not to call services but after 4 hours I had to. Fire and rescue came and went through a window to get to him.