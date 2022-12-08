Man threatens cops on neighbors for crying baby; 'they aren't dealing with the baby'

"AITA for asking my neighbours to be more considerate?"

My neighbours are a young couple in their 30s (Annie and Bill). They had a baby a couple months ago. The baby came home last month after 3 months in hospital. My wife is friendly with Annie. We can't have children so whenever we have a neighbour with a baby my wife makes friends with them.

We have my mum staying with us, as she is no longer able to live independantly and is currently recovering from surgery. My mum has complained several times that she can hear the baby crying, especially at night. My wife says the baby has bad reflux, and they are trying to deal with it. The baby screams several times a day, its awful listening to the poor thing cry for so long.