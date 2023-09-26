Man watches neighbors paint fence before telling them it's on 'his side' of property.

There is no drama more petty and unending than neighbor squabbles. While it might seem silly to have an opinion about the color of your neighbor's fence, or the music they play at night, these kinds of differences can grow into a special brand of tension. When the tension comes to a head, well, emotional chaos can ensue.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for letting his neighbor finish painting the fence before informing them it's on his side of the property. He wrote:

"AITA for waiting until they were finished painting to tell the neighbors that the fence isn’t theirs to paint?"