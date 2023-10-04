Man creeped out when neighbor demands his eggs, won't take no for an answer. UPDATE

Responsible_Row_3819

Tell him if he truly wants to please the wife he would buy some chickens and put in the work to get quality eggs.

Battles4Seattle

Hmmm alternative idea. OP could get more hens so he’ll have more eggs to sell and make some money off the neighbor.

Gravelsack

"tried to buy the 3 eggs in her hand on the spot along with trying call her a liar when she said there weren't any extras to sell."

This dude would never get another egg from me ever again.