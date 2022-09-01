Mom sparks debate by demanding neighbors remove trees for son with nut allergy.

So, when a conflicted woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" over a nutty neighborhood debacle, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
My wife and I moved out of the city and bought a small acreage a year ago. We’ve been saving for years to live a life that was free of HOAs/restrictions.The first week after we moved in we had a lot of people stop by- one of them was “Amanda”. Almost immediately she appeared distressed.
She asked why we had peanuts on our patio. We explained that we put them out for the birds and squirrels she explained that her 11-year-old son had an severe allergy to nuts and could we please stop. As she explained it, birds and squirrels could drop or hide nuts close to her house, a few roads over.