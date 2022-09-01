Mom sparks debate by demanding neighbors remove trees for son with nut allergy.

Nut allergies can be terrifying and life-threatening, but if you force your neighbors to remove plants from their property on the off-chance that a nut might roll onto yours...who is the real nut in the situation?

So, when a conflicted woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" over a nutty neighborhood debacle, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for Ignoring a Kid’s Life Threatening Allergy?

My wife and I moved out of the city and bought a small acreage a year ago. We’ve been saving for years to live a life that was free of HOAs/restrictions.The first week after we moved in we had a lot of people stop by- one of them was “Amanda”. Almost immediately she appeared distressed.