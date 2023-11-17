'Should I tell my neighbor I caught her husband cheating with our other neighbor?' UPDATED

A few months later, she shared this long-awaited update on the situation:

I posted a few months ago asking for advice on well, my neighbors affair. After I spent about a week trying to figure out if I should tell my neighbor, I managed to take a few pics of her husband and the other woman. Turns out, I didn’t even need to tell her.

Neighbor was back after the week and asked me to take care of the kids while she and her husband went out for the night. After they came back she took me aside to “talk about the kids”, welp, she asked me if I had seen something off about her husband while she was gone, because she suspected he was cheating on her but couldn’t find any proof and no one would tell her anything and all that stuff.