'WIBTA if I showed my neighbor's inappropriate messages to his wife out of retaliation?' UPDATED

Going back to the question at hand - the inappropriate behaviour os a separate issue to the police - even if his motives were suspect, don't get him in trouble for doing the right thing. If you feel like his other actions warrant a talk with his wife then 100% go talk to her, but do it because it's the right thing to do, not because you're annoyed.

She has since added this second update:

I will not be retaliating in any way. What I want is him to leave me alone, and i'm not going to achieve that by lighting a fire under their marriage (which i'm sure is already suffering even without my involvement).