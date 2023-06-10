Woman maliciously sprays pesticides on neighbor's grill, admits to poisoning her.

Long story short my neighbor who does not like me deliberately came out and started spraying chemicals used to kill bugs directly at my grill while I was cooking food. She did this two times in a row. The police say that it is a neighborly disagreement and ask her not to spray her chemicals near my grill while i'm cooking. The full story is below. My question is:
Can I take any sort of legal action against her? And if so what kind of attorney would I need?
I went outside and put my food on the grill and let it sit for about 7 minutes as I went back inside. When I came back out to turn the food I opened the grill and was uncomfortable with the flames from some grease burning on the bottom so I bent down to shut off the gas and heard my neighbors back door slam and I heard someone running down the stairs.
I thought it was unusual but just made a mental note and did not look because I avoid them as they are typically openly aggressive toward my family and anyone else we have at our property.
I began blowing out the flames now that the grill was turned off. I stood there for a few minutes blowing out the small flames on the bottom.
I say this because I was inhaling heavily to do this and now I'm upset about that. I decided to remove the steaks and leave the corn on to keep warm and so I did that and closed the grill.
When I closed the grill I was face to face with my neighbor who was spraying pesticides called 'SEVIN' directly at the back side of my grill, roughly 2 feet from my face.
I was shocked but it took me a few seconds to process and as I was walking back into my house I was putting together in my mind what she was doing. I waited inside a few minutes to see if she would finish spraying her trees. Maybe 3 minutes later I looked out the window and realized she was gone.
I immediately went back outside to remove the corn from the grill and as I did this she came back outside in the same fashion. Slamming her door and actually running down the steps, I could hear her feet on the steps.
She began spraying directly behind the grill again. At this point I confronted her and asked what she was doing and I asked her if she understood that she was spraying chemicals into my food.
I began filming on my phone at this point... She states on the video that I should move my grill. I lost my temper and began telling her what I thought of her. I yelled at her for about a minute and all the while she continued to spray chemicals at the grill pretending to be spraying her trees.
She clearly understood that she was spraying toxic and highly flammable chemicals at the grill while I was cooking food for my family. I informed her that I was going to call the police.
I said loudly 'you tried to poison my family'. She answered back 'you got that right'. I asked her 'what did you just say?' and she said 'I told you to go ahead and call the police'. And I said 'No, I said, 'you tried to poison my family' and you said 'you got that right'.' She laughed and shook her head and I went inside to call the police.
I had to throw away nearly $80 worth of food because of this and order takeout for my family. The grill ($1200 retail) is not usable...Weber grill company says I can use their cleaners to clean it but it has to be boiling water and their special cleaner.
The grilll could have exploded, I could have served that food to my family and poisoned them... There are so many terrible scenarios that could have happened.
Thank you very much for your advice.
All labels on pesticides are federal law. Intentional misuse is a punishable crime.
'The police say that it is a neighborly disagreement and ask her not to spray her chemicals near my grill while I'm cooking.'
Sounds like the police are ignorant of the law and don't want to deal with it. You'll probably have to escalate and prove they've broken an actual law for them to take it seriously.
Instructions on how to report a pesticide incident: https://www.epa.gov/pesticide-incidents/how-report-pesticide-incident-involving-exposures-people
I have been a certified pesticide applicator and my family business was agriculture and grew up in this industry.
Contact the EPA office of Inspector General OIG. The EPA regulates the use of pesticides. Though that product is consumer grade it explicitly prohibits this and “The label is the law” and you have her on video admitting to misusing it. here’s a link to EPA reporting site
I'm a Californian lawyer, so YMMV. Your grill is not ruined and $80 for a small claims case is a waste of time for such a flimsy, speculative, case.
Clean the grill, put up a fence or move it where it cannot be accessed, and move on. Maybe add security cameras to capture other, more serious, acts.
If you escalated then this seems like the type of person who would escalate further. The cost of 'being right' (however true), is simply not worth it here.
It's unrealistic to believe that the EPA or any other agency would bring a case against the neighbor. My advice is real world, not fantasy land. I suggest doubters review the EPA website about what enforcement actions they actually investigate and enforce.
Small, one time events, are not going to be on that list absent something more. In this case, if something more existed then the police would first pursue assault charges before this wishful misuse theory.
NAL. With video evidence where your neighbor admits to malicious poisoning your family, you might be able to successfully file a restraining order against your neighbor.
If nothing else, and if your police department won’t accept the malicious poisoning as an assault, you can always file a vandalism complaint.
Finally, you can submit an EPA and/or state pesticide regulator complaint. Spraying your neighbor’s food with pesticide is a clear misuse of pesticide.
https://www.epa.gov/pesticide-incidents/how-report-pesticide-incident-involving-exposures-people
https://www.epa.gov/pesticide-contacts/pesticide-contacts-our-regional-offices
Might want to invest in some security cameras. It’s harder to deny when someone is trying to be sneaky or something and LEO has something tangible to see other than what they may perceive as two neighbors being dicks to each other.