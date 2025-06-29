'My neighbor's daughter just told me I need to park in my driveway again.'

I either don't encounter many entitled people in my day or I am really good at ignoring people, but this one just took the cake lol. So I (40F) just got my driveway replaced 2 days ago. Asphalt, not concrete. The contractor told me I could park my car on it again after 3 days. Google said 7-10. As much money as I spent on it, I decided to listen to Google.
I live on a 2 way, yet 1 driving lane street. On my side, all of the houses are street level and have driveways. While the houses across the street are on a bit of a hill with steps leading up to them.
The only street parking is on my side. Their side has a alleyway/service road behind them where those owners could park. A lot of them chose not to. They'd rather park in front of our houses. Not a big deal. I don't own the street and don't care who parks there as long as they aren't blocking me in. There are 2 spots (sedan sized) between every driveway.
I have been parking on the street in front of my own house for these 2 days now and plan to stay there for at least another 5. I did not park in the middle so that no other car can also park because I'm not an AH.
One of my across the street neighbors has a daughter who is home from college. 19 maybe, I don't know. What I do know is she drives a SUV that is entirely too big and won't fit in front of my car without partially blocking the driveway of the neighbor next to me.
I'm outside this morning watering my flowers, minding my own damn business, and this girl comes over unannounced and uninvited.
The conversion went like this:
Entitled Neighbor: (no hello, no pleasantries) Hey when are you moving your car?
Me: Excuse me?
EN: My truck can't fit with your car there.
Me: (looks over to my driveway that is CLEARLY still roped off with yellow caution tape) I just got my driveway done.
EN: Yeah I see that but it looks dry to me. My dad said asphalt doesn't take as long as concrete.
Me: (smiles and goes back to watering)
EN: You can park your car on it now.
Me: (takes a deep breath; clearly annoyed) Drying and curing aren't exactly the same. I won't be parking on it for another few days.
EN: No you need to do it now. There's nowhere else for me to park! What am I supposed to do?!
(This is where my eye started to twitch because now this little girl telling me what I NEED to do)
Me: (through clenched teeth) What about your service road?
EN: My parents park back there. There's no room!
Me: Well, I don't know what to tell you. I wish you an ounce of luck. 🙂
Poor child turn a few shades of red and stomped back across the street. I am not one of those older millennials who thinks GenZ are all entitled babies, but what the hell was that?! 😂
And in case you're wondering, I work from home and I did all my grocery shopping and errand running a few days ago. I have no plans on leaving the house or my spot again at least until Wednesday. She'll just have to suffer. 😏
I'd make a point to park on the street for the rest of the summer 😊
And then every time you're asked about it, you gotta tell them it's still warm to the touch!
SavvyMaverick (OP)
And it's been raining a lot in PA. It's raining right now. Whose to say all the water isn't actually slowing the curing process down? I think to be safe I need to park on the street at least until August :)
Tell her she may have park down the street and walk a little ways! (Poor thing) !
SavvyMaverick (OP)
I think that's what she's been doing but because it's Saturday, there were a lot of landscapers and their trucks on the street. I saw her circling a little while later waiting for someone to leave lol.
This is where having a second vehicle or getting your groceries delivered is great, because I can tell you, I'd leave my car there the entire damn summer.
Anytime I read something like this, in which someone says you need to do something, I feel like yelling, "Who says?!" Good for you.
Personally I would consider parking to block your driveway while it’s curing. This entitled person strikes me as someone who would purposely pull into your driveway, potentially damaging it to make a point. Ounce of prevention.
Last person that tried to tell me what I could do in my own home I had them wait while I got my lease. Checked in front of them and said your name isn’t on this for you to tell me what to do in my home. But if you want to pay my rent then we can talk. Now they walk by and ignore my hellos.
“And that’s why I had to park on the street for the rest of my life just to ensure that little brat is never ever able to park in front of my house.” - engraved on my tombstone (sadly they charge by the word so my kids got $0 inheritance - #stillworthit)
You have no need to do anything to help. Not sure why, at least one of her parents, might have suggested they would park, hopefully their human sized car, in front of your car. She could park the bus at the back of their house.