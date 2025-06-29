'My neighbor's daughter just told me I need to park in my driveway again.'

EN: Yeah I see that but it looks dry to me. My dad said asphalt doesn't take as long as concrete. Me: (smiles and goes back to watering)

EN: You can park your car on it now. Me: (takes a deep breath; clearly annoyed) Drying and curing aren't exactly the same. I won't be parking on it for another few days.

EN: No you need to do it now. There's nowhere else for me to park! What am I supposed to do?! (This is where my eye started to twitch because now this little girl telling me what I NEED to do)

Me: (through clenched teeth) What about your service road? EN: My parents park back there. There's no room! Me: Well, I don't know what to tell you. I wish you an ounce of luck. 🙂