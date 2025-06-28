'Neighbors sending their relatives to my house to try to use my pool without my consent.' UPDATED

I have a tarp over my pool at all times which can only be removed from a switch in my house, you'd think they'd see the tarp and leave. I immediately called the police and they told me they'd take care of it.

The four didn't even attempt to leave they kept trying to climb the fence, I watched as the four were arrested. The day I get home my neighbor who must've been watching for my car storms over and starts screaming at me, "My sister and her kids are going to have a criminal record now because of you!"

I said, "So that's who my cameras detected. You should know my sign in front of my house says private property no trespassing!" She says she'll see me in court when their court dates come up.