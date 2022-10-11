Woman wants neighbor to remove Ring doorbell that looks onto her apartment.

I’ve been living in my apartment complex for two years and it’s been wonderful. Recently a young woman moved in across from my apartment. We introduced briefly and apart from the noise made when she was having movers bring in her things, she’s very quiet and polite.

However there’s one thing that bothers me. She has a Ring doorbell on her door.

Recently, I saw her leaving and asked her why she had it and that I was worried that she could see me in my apartment. She said she had it for packages and due to no peep holes on the door, and just extra security.