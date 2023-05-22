Woman eats neighbor's cupcake gift, learns what 'hangry' really looks like. AITA?

Terrible joke, but this whole story sort of like an episode of 'Seinfeld.' One woman was house sitting when the next door neighbor's Mother's Day gift was delivered to the house where she was staying. She feels justified in eating the delicious treats meant for the neighboring mom but when the neighbor returned, she received a major mom meltdown. Now, she is wondering if she was wrong.
Context: I am a 26(f) and I have been house/cat sitting for my best friend for the past week. I used to live in this house with them 2020-2022 so I know the neighbour (f in 60s)they share a driveway with.
So on my second day of cat sitting it was Mother's day and I had been out for a few appointments. As I reach the door there is a note wedged in the door frame. I open it and it says the neighbour's daughter had sent a gift for Mother's day but neighbour is away.