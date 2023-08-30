Man agrees to share wifi with neighbor who is moving out, realizes they were being scammed.

'AITA for blocking my neighbor from using my wifi?'

Polar777Bear

So my neighbor, super nice dude (a bit needy, but very nice) stops by and says he is moving out of state in a month and he has been 'cleaning house'.

He cancelled his internet and wonders if he can use ours, specifically so he could 'get online and do his banking.' He was specific that was all he needed it for. I say, 'no problem, it's just a month.' and give him the password.

A week goes by, my stuff is running pretty slowly. Netflix buffering a lot, and my online gaming has become unplayable. I figure it's an Xfinity problem. I don't have the highest speed in the world, but I also rarely have problems because all my stuff is hardwired.