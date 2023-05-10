Woman calls cops on neighbors for taking their own package from her porch. AITA?

Mr. Rogers never met this neighbor.

Prepare to meet the most powerful HOA supervillain.

'AITA For calling the cops on my neighbor after they took a package off my porch'

I (38F) live alone in the house I grew up in. It was left to me by my mother after she passed away 10 years ago. About 4 years ago, a couple about my age moved in next door and we've pretty much been at odds since day one. There have been numerous times and issues that we've disagreed on.

I have 3 cats that I sometimes let out into my backyard. My neighbors have a dog that would jump the 5-foot chain link fence separating our yards to chase my cats. I told my neighbors if I caught their dog doing it again, I would call the cops.