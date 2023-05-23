Woman gets car reported to HOA by nosy neighbor, starts remotely honking it in response.

There's nothing quite like a nosy neighbor who can't stay out of your business. Every move you make is carefully observed by their judging eye, as they build a case against your very existence.

While ignoring them can be the best move in many cases, sometimes, a neighbor is so out of pocket you cannot ignore them.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for honking her car at her neighbor every time she takes a photo of it.

She wrote:

WIBTA for continuing to set off my car horn every time I see my neighbor take a picture of my car?

This whole thing is so dumb but I’m thinking that maybe I’m being too petty or something and I wanted to get other peoples' perspective on it. I (22f) have a cute little VW that my grandfather gave me when I got my license at 20.