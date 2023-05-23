Woman gets car reported to HOA by nosy neighbor, starts remotely honking it in response.

There's nothing quite like a nosy neighbor who can't stay out of your business. Every move you make is carefully observed by their judging eye, as they build a case against your very existence.
While ignoring them can be the best move in many cases, sometimes, a neighbor is so out of pocket you cannot ignore them.
She wrote:
WIBTA for continuing to set off my car horn every time I see my neighbor take a picture of my car?
This whole thing is so dumb but I’m thinking that maybe I’m being too petty or something and I wanted to get other peoples' perspective on it. I (22f) have a cute little VW that my grandfather gave me when I got my license at 20.
I know that’s a little late but I had a fear of driving and just kept putting it off until I had no choice but to learn lol. To celebrate, granddad bought an 02 beetle from one of his friends and fixed it up for me. He runs an auto shop so we were able to get it painted my favorite color too which I’m really happy about.