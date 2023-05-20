Woman's neighbor begs her to be new parent to kids after husband leaves. AITA?

'AITA for not helping my neighbor with her kids after her husband left her'

Apprehensive-Egg4368

Background info: My husband and I (late 20s M&F), have lived next to Jack and Jill for two years. We have a son who’s six years old, and they have two kids who are a similar age, but a little bit older.

All the kids go to the same elementary school and I used to see Jack in the car rider line. Our neighborhood is relatively close to the school so the school bus does not pick up here, we have to walk or drive our kids to school.

Jack and Jill have constantly had loud fights ever since they moved here. And by fights I mostly mean Jill would scream at jack and kick him out the house on a weekly basis.