I asked my neighbors' disabled daughter to leave our party. Was I wrong?

My husband and I live in a townhouse with a weird backyard set up. All the homes in our row have a mostly undefined backyard so that maintenance has access to mow the entire yard.

However, there are tall wooden barriers/fence between each unit to distinguish the parcel of lands to its units, it just doesn’t extend to the end of the backyard. Hope that made sense. All the neighbours have an unspoken agreement not to enter each others’ lots.

We have a new neighbour about 4 units down who has a daughter, J, in her 20s(?) who appears to have a disability of some kind. I don’t really want to assume, but her cognition seems younger than she is, she is a bit messy.