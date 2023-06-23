Woman leaves 'passive aggressive' note for neighbors' using her driveway. AITA? UPDATED.

When we bought the house we were excited since if we have guests they can park in our driveway since you cannot park on our streets and now that my daughter is a little older she can roam on her bike and such on the driveway with enough space.

They constantly use our driveway and have never asked us if it was ok, they just use it whenever they don’t think we’re around or if we’re inside and not using it. It was happening once in a while at first and now it’s constantly.

Especially our mail carrier backs up now to get all their packages from our driveway. The previous renters used to tell us how the people who were renters in our house before used to let them use the driveway and they gave them a Costco gift card.