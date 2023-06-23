Woman leaves 'passive aggressive' note for neighbors' using her driveway. AITA? UPDATED.

Hello, If you could please stop using our drive-way, it would be greatly appreciated. Please also inform those picking up items from you not to use our drive-way either. We've also noticed your dog coming onto our property, the dog should be leased. Thank you, Next door.
So, our next door neighbor who is a renter has a home business and has a farm nearby. They make all sorts of home remedies and candles and such. So, they set up a canopy and such most likely at their farm and other events. Our driveway is right to the side of their entryway, they have their own path with bushes in between to get to their doorway.
Their driveway is on the opposite side with no entry to their house. It’s really just pavers that go all the way to the back of the house, but it’s a tight fit and they only use the bottom half of it. Our driveway is a 3 car driveway.
When we bought the house we were excited since if we have guests they can park in our driveway since you cannot park on our streets and now that my daughter is a little older she can roam on her bike and such on the driveway with enough space.
They constantly use our driveway and have never asked us if it was ok, they just use it whenever they don’t think we’re around or if we’re inside and not using it. It was happening once in a while at first and now it’s constantly.
Especially our mail carrier backs up now to get all their packages from our driveway. The previous renters used to tell us how the people who were renters in our house before used to let them use the driveway and they gave them a Costco gift card.
First of all we already had a membership and secondly I’d rather you tell me you’ll shovel the whole driveway in the winter when it snows if you want some sort of arrangement. They never used our driveway, but hinted many times. When they moved they did ask if they could use it for the moving truck and we told them to go ahead.
I finally posted a note on the current renter’s door today and my husband is mad saying we need to get along with our neighbors. My response was, how are they being neighborly? Yes, I also mentioned something about their dog because that’s inconsiderate as well. AITAH?
Rae W. says:
It’s a rude note. Not sure what you were trying to accomplish other than hard feelings. Sure it’s your driveway, but there was a nicer way to go about this. You’re NTA for wanting them to not use the driveway or to simply ask, but your note makes yta.
Sangita P. says:
NTA. Your neighbors should be considerate and not assume they own your driveway.
Deanna T. says:
ETAH. Your neighbour should be using their own driveway but you should have had the guts to go over and talk face to face with them over a coffee, in maybe a respectful manner.
Breanna N. says:
Polite note, NTA they shouldn't be using your driveway at all.
Hannah N. writes:
I’m really not understanding all the YTA responses. Since when are notes passive aggressive? She directly stated what was bothering her and asked them to stop. Not everyone is comfortable going up and talking to strangers. If they really have anything to say, THEY can reach out, THEY are the ones in the wrong. Not OP. OP, you’re NTA.
Danielle S. said:
i feel like the note is what put you in AH territory. instead of talking to them like an adult you just did a passive aggressive note. and also wouldn’t have added the bit about the dog. the driveway is the main issue.
Patti M. replied:
“Talking to them like an adult?” You mean like how the neighbors who are taking liberties with their property should have done?
Tina W. writes:
Some of us don’t like to confront or be confronted. I’d prefer a note. Also with people getting shot for knocking on doors lately, another reason. NTA
I took down the note, they aren’t home, I don’t know when they’ll return. I honestly didn’t think about being passive aggressive, so we’ll talk to them in person. I also thought if I have it in writing, that would be best.
The neighborhood Facebook has complained about this neighbor as well for walking around her unleashed dog. I just don’t understand how some of you are ok with having people just use your property without asking.
I’d love to see you live here and have no issues with this. It’s like parking next door and walking through someone’s yard and you being ok with it. My husband doesn’t want to spend money on a fence since he wants to move in at least 2 years.