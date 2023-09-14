Woman refuses to remove yard skeleton for scared neighbor boy, mom insults her house.

Hell hath no fury like a neighbor who has taken it upon themselves to critique your yard decorations. It doesn't matter how many pressing issues the world is full of, there will always be one neighbor who is taking studious notes of everyone's decoration choices, comings and goings, and whether they are parking their car correctly.
At their full power, this neighbor can be a psychological menace, sowing conflict and discord everywhere they go. How you respond to them, is dependent on personality, context, and what hills are worth dying on.
In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for refusing to remove her Halloween decorations after a neighbor mom asked her to. She wrote:
Okay, so we moved to this neighborhood back in April and have been making so many plans for Halloween decorations. I have always wanted the giant skeleton. If you aren’t familiar, just search “12-foot skeleton” and you’ll find it. I finally ordered one! We put it up on September 1st because I was just too excited to wait.
People on my street all laughed about it and the teens down the street came to take pictures with it. My next-door neighbor is going to make stuff to go with it. Unfortunately, there’s younger kids who are a few streets away who see it on their walk home from school and one of them cries and gets scared of it. The mom asked if I could possibly take it down because it’s a little too scary.
I asked the mom if putting on a silly hat, a boa, silly shirt or something would work. She said no and asked again for me to take it down. I told her that I have wanted one of these forever and that I am not going to take it down. I suggested she find a different route to/from the bus stop. She made a face and said “Really?”
I said I spent $300 on this bad boy and I want to enjoy it. Not to sound too dramatic, but in this world on fire, something as stupid as a 12 foot skeleton brings me joy. Then she looked behind me and smirked and said that $300 shouldn't break the bank, but that judging by the house we bought, she should have realized money was an issue for us.
Then she said “But it costs nothing to be kind to a little boy who is scared.” I’m not particularly clever or quick, so I said “Okay, well, thanks for the suggestion” and went back to weeding. She stood there and then took a picture, presumably to blast me on social media or her mommy groups or whatever. Whenever she walks by she scowls (doorbell cam) and takes another picture.
My husband agrees we don’t need to take it down. There is no HOA or anything. Her going down a different street would not even add more to her walk to get the kids. I think she is being unreasonable and playing up that whole corny “mama bear” thing. But AITA?
VeronicaSawyer8 wrote:
NTA. It's true that it costs nothing to be kind to a little boy who is scared. But it also costs nothing to teach that child about how to deal with their fears and that the world doesn't cater to you.
Straight-Singer-2912 wrote:
Honestly? I'd buy a second giant one next week. After a couple of days, have the giant skeletons hold hands.
Then get a third one the week after, of a little skeleton.
Then maybe a dog skeleton the week after that.
And a cat skeleton being chased by the dog skeleton the week after that.
ETA: NTA.
deckyon wrote:
NTA - your yard. Personally, I would put a huge zombie flanking it with a vampire leading the pack.
mustng66 wrote:
NTA - Find another route from bus stop is the answer. Really? Yes, lady really as you don't get to decide on another person's decorations in their own yard, like ever. And yes, that is your's and mine final answer. I love Halloween too.
boo-berri3s wrote:
NTA. It's sweet that you offered to put a silly hat on to make it more friendly appearing to the boy!
OP is clearly NTA here, and neither is the small boy - it appears the mother isn't great at peaceful, non-judgemental communication skills.