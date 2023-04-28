Woman moves stranger's laundry, gets yelled at for 'ruining' expensive clothes.

There's nothing quite like the feeling of waiting for an open dryer in a laundry room, and finally being forced to physically move someone else's clothing out of the washer.
It can feel downright awkward and invasive handling someone else's clothes, and it's even worse when they get mad at you.
She wrote:
AITA for ruining someone else's laundry?
I (23F) live in an apartment with a communal laundry room. I was trying to do my laundry today and saw that all of the laundry machines were taken. However, I noticed that many of them were done, the owners just did not pick their clothes up.
After waiting for 10-20 minutes and no one came to pick up the clothes, I emptied the contents of one of the machines and set them on the side (this is a policy in our apartment). When I came back to get my laundry, this other person (also F) started yelling that I ruined her new clothes and demanded I pay her the price of her new clothes.