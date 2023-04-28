Woman moves stranger's laundry, gets yelled at for 'ruining' expensive clothes.

There's nothing quite like the feeling of waiting for an open dryer in a laundry room, and finally being forced to physically move someone else's clothing out of the washer.

It can feel downright awkward and invasive handling someone else's clothes, and it's even worse when they get mad at you.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for not wanting to pay to fix a woman's clothes she accidentally ruined in the laundry.

She wrote:

AITA for ruining someone else's laundry?

I (23F) live in an apartment with a communal laundry room. I was trying to do my laundry today and saw that all of the laundry machines were taken. However, I noticed that many of them were done, the owners just did not pick their clothes up.