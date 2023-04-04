Parents laugh when 8yo ranks gifts at party, tells grandma he 'doesn't love her anymore'

Children can be such joys. They can also be pretty mean. When your nephew throws a tantrum that calls for a teachable moment, what do you do if the parents encourage that behavior?



u/Aitanephewgifts thought she just gave her nephew the "best" gift but was shocked when he proclaimed it so at his party and ridiculed the other gifts. Mom and Dad laughed, so Aunt OP took things into her own hands:

"AITA (Am I the a-hole) for making my nephew cry on his birthday party over some gifts?"

u/Aitanephewgifts writes:

My (f26) sister (f29) has a son Eric, he's eight years old. I don't visit a lot, we live away, but I see them (and most of my family) at birthdays and holidays. When I visit I usually buy Eric a toy or some candy, as he's my only nephew. I like to spoil him and maybe I am a little bit to blame for what happened too.