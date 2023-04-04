Parents laugh when 8yo ranks gifts at party, tells grandma he 'doesn't love her anymore'

u/Aitanephewgifts thought she just gave her nephew the "best" gift but was shocked when he proclaimed it so at his party and ridiculed the other gifts. Mom and Dad laughed, so Aunt OP took things into her own hands:
u/Aitanephewgifts writes:
My (f26) sister (f29) has a son Eric, he's eight years old. I don't visit a lot, we live away, but I see them (and most of my family) at birthdays and holidays. When I visit I usually buy Eric a toy or some candy, as he's my only nephew. I like to spoil him and maybe I am a little bit to blame for what happened too.
It was Eric's birthday this week. I visited them and I brought him a nice car toy, the car was quite big and had lights and stuff. When I got to the party I wished him a happy birthday and handed him the gift.