17 people share their absolute worst interaction with a celebrity.

He refuses to play wheelchair basketball with us because he might get hurt. He refused to sign autographs because his autograph was worth $200 a pop. Only pictures allowed were the ones taken by the photographer and those were only really done with a few paraplegic teenage boys who played wheelchair basketball. He was there for maybe 20-30 minutes.

Contrast him to my two favorites: Chris Farley and Britney Spears. Mr. Farley came in the mid 1990s through a back door. He read to the kids in ICU or the toddlers after surgeries. He did character voices. He was the best giant in Jack and the Beanstalk when he read it to me after my scoliosis surgery.