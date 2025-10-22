17 people share their absolute worst interaction with a celebrity.

Chevy Chase. We had a friend who threw some gala at a nice hotel I think in Florida, and Chevy Chase was absolutely hammered and started screaming that he wanted a donut- nothing else. Just a donut.
It was like 2am and my friend explained there weren’t really any open places nearby, and he basically threatened to get our friend “fired”- so he got a waiter to run out and miraculously find a convenience store and bought him donuts. When they presented him with one, he took one bite, threw it on the floor and walked away. - AlsatianLadyNYC
Worst was Michael Jordan, I spent around four months in a Chicago children’s hospital in the mid 1990s. We often got local celebrities who visited the hospital. Most of them came alone or with a few friends/family but Michael Jordan walked in with an entourage including reporters and photographers from two different newspapers.
He refuses to play wheelchair basketball with us because he might get hurt. He refused to sign autographs because his autograph was worth $200 a pop. Only pictures allowed were the ones taken by the photographer and those were only really done with a few paraplegic teenage boys who played wheelchair basketball. He was there for maybe 20-30 minutes.
Contrast him to my two favorites: Chris Farley and Britney Spears. Mr. Farley came in the mid 1990s through a back door. He read to the kids in ICU or the toddlers after surgeries. He did character voices. He was the best giant in Jack and the Beanstalk when he read it to me after my scoliosis surgery.
He even preformed “Lunch Lady Land” for us teenagers with the props borrowed from our lunch lady. Britney came one day in 1999 and hung out with us. We white girl danced to her songs with her, made and ate homemade pizza with us and then we watched a girly rom com. When she saw that our teenage rec room was kinda sad she donated money to redo it. - hisamsmith
James Corden, had the displeasure of bumping into him London Bridge Experience and he treated everyone there like crap. Kept acting like he deserved special treatment. Kept taunting staff and acting like the massive twat he is. Even managed to use the: "Do you realize who I am" line a couple of times. - Tomhetza
Ezra Miller. Ran into him at a bar in East Village. He was lurking watching my friends play pool..we didn’t know it was him yet. I offered him my turn because he looked like he wanted to play.
Dude hits the pool ball so badly, takes the pool stick and messes up the entire table, picks up a ball and throws it down the hallway, then almost impales my friend with the pool stick before running away. Woman at the bar scoffed at the situation. Turns out she was an off duty bartender at the bar and he comes in and does stuff like that often. This was 2022/23ish - Fine_Line6475
Dakota Fanning was bored out of her mind and looked like she wanted to be anywhere else when I interviewed her for a college newspaper, I felt like a slug. Kristen Stewart on the other hand, despite her image in the press at the time, was so sweet and thoughtful in her answers and even told her publicist...
(who was trying to rush her along) to basically leave her alone while she continued to chat with me. She even remembered my name at the end and said it was great talking. I was smitten! - SaltyMcCracker2018
Jlo is horrific , you are not allowed to look at her if she is shopping in your store and only communicates to her personal assistant. - Stunning-Painter1049
Kris Jenner. The woman is a nightmare to work with. Kim had an attitude, but she knew what she wanted and could verbalize it without derailing into multiple unrelated tangents. Kylie was sweet. Started every conversation with "How are you and your kittens?" - Kivuli_Kiza
Also Ray Manzarek, keyboardist of the Doors. My stepsister saw him at Universal Citywalk, she was suffering from leukemia and had undergone a lot of chemotherapy so she very much looked like a 13 year old cancer patient. She asked him for an autograph and he said “$100 no matter what’s going on in your life.” To this day I can never listen to the Doors the same. - gabeonsmogon
Got called to David Spade's room for a wifi issue once at like 3 am. When i told him he needed to wait for I.T. in the morning he said "I didn't think you would be able to fix it. I figured they don't put their best and brightest on the graveyard shift." Lmao. - Worried_Lobster6783
Gwyneth Paltrow. Rude. Obnoxious. Ungrateful. Made the cast and crew wait hours for her. Lied about walking around in a fat suit during Shallow Hal. - seethesea
Christie Brinkley. Unless you were one of the rich and/or famous, she'd treat you with sneering contempt for no reason at all. Absolutely the worst celebrity I've met, and I've met many. - Adddicus
Many terrible ones, but the worst was probably Sharon Stone. I actually worked with her twice and she was horrendous both times. Like a cartoon villain, snapping her fingers at staff and throwing things, just completely rude and entitled to everyone around her. Then she complains in interviews people don’t like her because she’s an "assertive, strong woman"…no it’s because you’re an ahole.
Also terrible: James Cordon, Lil Wayne, Josh Brolin, Diane Keaton, Bruce Willis and Solange Knowles, Prince, Mark Walhberg. I will say for every horrible celeb I’ve worked with over the years there’s probably dozens of kind and humble ones.
Steve Carrell, Diane Lane, Minnie Driver, Cate Blanchett, Kelly Rowland, Nicole Ritchie, Seth Green, Sophie Turner, Amanda Seyfried, Robert England, Ricki Lake, were all wonderful to work with. - The_Anonymous_Gay
All the rumors are true about Reese Witherspoon. I used to work at a clothing store in LA and she would regularly shop with us. Just in a permanent bad mood - snarky, rolling her eyes, dirty looks for absolutely no reason as we were all very kind and discreet. Met many celebrities working there and that's my only bad experience. - cohesilver
Jay-Z is exactly the rude and egotistical ahole that you would expect. - Bento_Fox
Drake. Rented out a party room in a bar in used to work at. Place closes at 2am, showed up at 3 am w/ LeBron a crew. After an hour and over 3k in sales...
Drake refused to pay for his crew, insisted on changing to individual pay (all those sales went unpaid and un-tipped). Over the next 2 hours, 2 barbacks got hurt and management did nothing. - DL171717
I delivered a pizza to Chris Brown's tour bus in my hometown. He didn't tip. - Mystic_Waffles
Jared Leto. He was absolutely pissed that we were short on a can of soda that was requested in the rider. (5 diet cokes instead of 6). He spent two seconds in the green room the whole night and didn’t touch anything. He refused to speak to anyone directly and tried to get tough with security when they wouldn’t let some young women in the back. Rest of his band was nice as heck though - BoltThrowerTshirt