18 people share their 'I can't believe other people don't do this' life hack.

9.

Add pasta water to your beaten egg, egg yolk and parmesan mix before adding to your carbonara. Do it slowly and whisk the mix well each time then add to the hot pasta off heat and work it through. Seems obvious to me but all my friends say their carbonara is always scrambled egg pasta with bacon bits in it. - Hammy1791

10.

Living by the rule “why put it down when you can put it away.” It keeps my house so. Much. Cleaner. - slegofme

11.

I am shocked at the number of people that don’t put their sheet sets in the matching pillow case for storage until use. It keeps it all together! - 1000thatbeyotch

12.