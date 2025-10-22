18 restaurant workers share the worst stories of customers who walked out on a huge bill.

9.

A lady and her 4 kids walked into our pizza/salad bar place. She had bruises all over her arms and the kids looked scared. She asked me what she could get for $10 just to feed her kids.

I paid for them to have unlimited salad bar out of my pocket, asked the kids what their fav pizza was and went in the back and made it for them. She kept apologizing for how loud her kids were and asked how long she could be there. The kids weren’t loud at all. They all just seemed scared.

When I brought the pizza out for the kids, I told her I wanted to show her something at the salad bar she might like and once out of earshot of the kids I asked if she was okay or in danger or needed to call anyone.