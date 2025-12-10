20 people share psychological 'cheat codes' that work almost every time.

Being comfortable in silence is power. Especially in any sort of negotiation, complaint, somebody asking for something or vice versa. For some reason when you stay quiet people break. - Larson37
Speaking at a lower volume if someone is being unnecessarily loud. One of my best friends has a LOUD voice she is completely unaware of, which can be incredibly annoying when we’re in public, so I will lower my speaking volume and she will subconsciously lower hers to match my volume. - inkyblackops
Remember what they said to you the last time you saw them. If you last saw them a month ago, if you remember they were doing a thing, remember that thing and mention it. - stefancooper
Someone doesn't like you? Give them a genuine compliment. Keyword: genuine lol. I worked with this girl and we disliked each other. One day I just looked at her- she'd gotten her hair done- and I said "That looks really good on you!" and her usual stankface went to confused so fast lol.
But you have to mean it- I did, it suited her. But your enemy will leave you alone for a while as they go ponder what chess game you're playing. - hereticallyeverafter
My hack has turned into a hobby. I look for people doing a good job. When I find someone that is pretty good at what they are doing I make sure to compliment them, tell their boss the good news, and, if applicable, I tell corporate.
It's surprising how much that helps the person, how much it confuses their boss since its not a complaint, and how long that its remembered. Later on, if I return to the same place I get better treatment and that can lead to others you are with to think better of you.
Inversely, when I see others treating people badly, particularly those in a service position, my opinion of them goes sharply down. I am far from the only one like this. - Badcapsuleer
If someone says something rude or offensive to you, look them in the eye and ask them to repeat themselves as if you didn't hear them. 9 times out of 10 they will either back down or rephrase the rude/mean thing they said. - redcowerranger
When speaking to a large crowd, speak to them as if you're speaking directly to one person - Agile-Bicycle-702
When my social battery dips, I dip. It’s to no one’s benefit to be somewhere you don’t want to be - Chemistry11
People won't remember exactly what you say, they will remember the way you make them feel - SouthNo7379
If you act a mood, then your actual mood will follow. Feeling bad but need to get it together for some event? Just smile, and your mood will follow. It doesn't cure depression, but it's a good way to get in the zone for something temporary. Mostly useful if you're at a party and you want to be having fun but you're just not feeling it at the moment - alex_quine
If you're in a group of 3+ and someone is talking to you and you don't want to participate / respond / lead the conversation, rather than looking at the speaker, look at the other person.
The speaker won't be able to keep talking at you whilst you're looking at the third person, they'll have to quickly switch and address their speech to that third person. You're then free to slink away quietly. Works every time. - treeshadsouls
Acknowledge the quietest person in the group every now and then by linking the current conversation to something you remember about them. The anti socials need some spotlight some times. - forShizAndGigz00001
An effective way to deal with passive-aggressive comments is "stupid and cheerful." Don't read into their comment, rise above it. - virtually_toothless
When someone is angry-- like irrationally, psychotically angry-- get them to say "yes" to anything. (E.g. Are you mad? Do you want help? Do you want me to give you space?) It engages a different part of the brain, and after that's engaged, you can help them with problem solving. - bp_516
I pretend everyone I meet is in love with me. I mean, not literally. I'm not a complete narcissist. But I'll start conversations with strangers who give me a smile or a knowing look. Assuming they like me makes me feel more likable.
I've made friends more easily in my 30s than I did at any other time in my life. Romanticizing my life is fun, and gets me to act more vivacious and charismatic. It's also just good practice for higher-stakes social interactions where I might lack confidence. - slytherins
It's a small one, but it comes up often enough that it's been useful. People often repeat themselves and a knee-jerk response to someone bringing up something you'd already heard about is "You've told me this already", which incidentally has a somewhat negative connotation to it.
Instead of saying that, say "I remember you told me about this." It's more kindly affirming to the other person that you've listened when they told you the details/story in the past while also serving as a gentle reminder that they've already shared it.
One response makes the person feel shut down whereas the other leaves them feeling heard. It's a small change, but it's come up a helluva lot and I like using it. - VashtaNeradaMatata
It’s a meditation exercise. Before I go to an event, I imagine the room, the people in it, and the way I want to feel while I’m in the room. Sometimes I imagine a light sweeping over everyone like it’s sprinkling good vibes. I’ve noticed that it makes me feel more confident and easy going when I have some anxiety about going somewhere. - cambiokeys
Be interested, rather than trying to be interesting. - Inside-Pea-5525
If your depression voices are being really ugly to you, make up a silly accent in your head (or out loud!) and MOCK THEM. Make fun of them! Depending on what mine are saying, I either give them a Dick Van Dyke faux-cockney accent because they’re so ridiculous...
Or I give them a sort of hoity-toity but whiny French accent because sometimes my brain complains about things that are insignificant in real life, but obviously earth shattering in my irrational depressionscape.
Another fun thing I like to do is free flow writing, I just let all of my irrational, sad, angry, dangerous, hurtful, etc things down. And then I do a dramatic reading of it….again mocking my dumb little entity I call The Pression. It’s sort of a way I bring joy into my life, but I’m kind of a theatrical and dramatic person, so it fits for me. I hope you find some relief in this - xbeautyxtruthx
Remember everyone has an invisible tag on around their neck saying "Make me feel important." - Piece_de_resistance