20 people share psychological 'cheat codes' that work almost every time.

11.

If you're in a group of 3+ and someone is talking to you and you don't want to participate / respond / lead the conversation, rather than looking at the speaker, look at the other person.

The speaker won't be able to keep talking at you whilst you're looking at the third person, they'll have to quickly switch and address their speech to that third person. You're then free to slink away quietly. Works every time. - treeshadsouls

12.

Acknowledge the quietest person in the group every now and then by linking the current conversation to something you remember about them. The anti socials need some spotlight some times. - forShizAndGigz00001

13.

An effective way to deal with passive-aggressive comments is "stupid and cheerful." Don't read into their comment, rise above it. - virtually_toothless

14.