18 people share the absolute worst thing a doctor ever said to them.

14.

Didn't want to refer me to a specialist because "it was just stress". When I tried to debate that it wasn't, they said "But I'm the doctor here, you are not". Yeah, I'm not a doctor but it's my body and I'm the one feeling the symptoms. I followed my instincts, went to a specialist anyways and turns out my intuition was right. - leafyfire

15.

I asked a doctor for help with resources for mental health issues and he said “you don’t need that, it’s all in your head” uhhhhhhhh that’s what the word MENTAL means. My brain needs help with the issues - Kissesfromthesky

16.