18 people share the absolute worst thing a doctor ever said to them.

Told the pain was all in my head and it was just gas. I should lose weight and I would feel better. Turns out it was an ovarian cyst that turn into a tumor the size of a grapefruit - Lunatunabella
“Listen, I understand what you’re saying, but it’s impossible and I don’t believe you.” ER doctor after I told him my symptoms are not from my period or due to pregnancy because I had a hysterectomy when I was 25 due to debilitating endometriosis. He didn’t believe me because he was convinced doctors aren’t allowed to do hysterectomies before age 30, regardless of circumstances. - SuppressiveFire
"Well, it’s either stress or cancer, but let’s hope it’s stress." I didn’t sleep for a week waiting for results. Spoiler: it was stress. - Current-Promise-3702
“You might never be able to have children." I was aged 15 and it was a few days after having my bursting appendix removed. I was also on my own as my parents hadn’t arrived for visiting yet. - Wonderful-Fishing857
Following a miscarriage: "Well, you didn't need another kid anyway." - KeyYoghurt1966
“It’s organ failure or it’s the heat. We’ll do a blood test to confirm it’s the heat." It was indeed the heat. - gothiclg
Not to me but to my mother: “it’s all in your head.” ‘It’ was a softball sized brain tumor. - zageruslives
“So what do you want me to do about it?!” I dunno, but given that you went to medical school and I didn’t, I was kinda hoping that you might have a few ideas, or at least some probing questions to help narrow down the possibilities. - jonathanquirk
A dentist, when I was about 13 or so: "Stop being such a big baby. It can't hurt that bad." - Business_Loquat5658
A psychiatrist told me I needed to get over my mother’s death just a month after she died. - MinutePhotograph823
"You're wasting the health care system's time." I was told they'd detected some abnormalities in my liver, and was just asking if I should get more tests done. The same doctor also didn't believe in anxiety or depression, so it took me several more years to find a new doctor and actually get diagnosed and medicated for it. - Parabrella
A therapist told me that as long as there are people worse off than me, I've got nothing to be upset about. - PainfullyLoyal
As a teen I was told “I’m too pretty to be depressed” by a female doctor - JaHa183
Didn't want to refer me to a specialist because "it was just stress". When I tried to debate that it wasn't, they said "But I'm the doctor here, you are not". Yeah, I'm not a doctor but it's my body and I'm the one feeling the symptoms. I followed my instincts, went to a specialist anyways and turns out my intuition was right. - leafyfire
I asked a doctor for help with resources for mental health issues and he said “you don’t need that, it’s all in your head” uhhhhhhhh that’s what the word MENTAL means. My brain needs help with the issues - Kissesfromthesky
“I bet you’re infertile. Good thing you have your one. I’d wager you could never get pregnant again.” - This said to me as I’m in the office with my infant, not there for anything fertility related, and having zero symptoms of any fertility issues. - Outisduex
“There’s nothing wrong with you. You just need a proper haircut.” While I was sitting there with multiple bald patches wanting to know why clumps of my hair kept falling out. At age 15. - indigoneutrino
"It says in your chart that you're not safe at home." Said in front of my husband at a gyno appointment. I have no clue why my chart said that. But all I could think was what if I wasn't safe at home?
What if I were a pregnant woman that had an abusive husband and she just told my husband that Im seeking help in escaping while pregnant with his child? That careless comment could've spelled my death. We definitely reported her. - lizzyote