19 people share the hidden industries that only exist to service the 'very rich.'

8.

I met a guy who owns a bunch of race cars. He moves them around the US to different tracks and he runs races for the super rich who jet in, race, have a party, then leave. He takes care of everything with the cars. He makes serious dough doing this, but nothing close to what his customers have. - dcwhite98

9.

I pay a woman to give my horse a massage once a month- $65. He’s a working competition horse and he rides much better after his massages, but also she can identify areas he is extra sore or needs more stretching or that there may be an underlying soft tissue injury I was unaware of. - kimtenisqueen

10.