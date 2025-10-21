18 people share the red flags they happily ignored because someone was very attractive.

In separate conversations she told me her brother was a narcissist, her mother was a narcissist, her father was a narcissist and her ex-was a narcissist. Guess how she ended up behaving. - Last_Ad_50
She cheated on her husband to be with me. I remember thinking one day she is going to cheat on me. Things went exactly how you'd expect. - anotherusername23
Astrology. Never again. - FakeDoctorMeatCoat
When he said his best friend was trapped with a baby. His best friend has kids that he adores, and a wife he’s obsessed with. - satanschubb
He told me he didn’t care when his childhood dog was put down and he couldn’t understand anyone caring when their dog dies. Turns out he didn’t really have much empathy. - dumbinternetstuff
They said “my ex was crazy” about every past relationship… and somehow I thought I’d be the exception. - ciaracheyann3
She said “I have to tell you, I’m not over my ex.” I was the rebound and after a few months it was pretty obvious that she didn’t even like me very much. She was so hot though, I still think about what she looked like. - Thisoneissfwihope
Her favorite movie was the live-action Cat in the Hat. Unironically. I remember my one brain cell just short-circuiting trying to reconcile that information with the fact she was a solid 10/10. We dated for six months. - SunTraditional6031
Hangout 1: I don't want kids. Hangout 2: I always wanted 8 kids. - NyxPowers
Second date calls me while I’m in the bathroom to tell me he’s abandoning me at the show we were at. We were in the middle of nowhere. Then laughed and said he was joking. Yep, I had no idea how low my self esteem was. I felt like I had to put up with this or I would be one of those nasty nagging women. - PermissionTemporary6
He clapped when the plane landed. A truly unforgivable act, but his arms looked like they could crush a watermelon so my brain just re-categorized it as being "passionate about safe air travel." - Embarrassed_Year4720
She lied to me about when her birthday was and then got upset when her actual birthday came around and I didn't say anything. - I_cannot_fit
"I have cheated in every relationship I've been in." At least she was honest. - jlately
His apartment was just a mattress on the floor and an alarming number of empty gatorade bottles. I thought, "he's just focused on his goals." - ImportantValuable430
His personality was basically a blank word document but he looked like he was carved by angels, so for three months my main hobby was just "being optimistic." - Sweaty-Ad1337
Whenever she stayed over she would leave at 4 am to go home because “her housemate would be suspicious if she wasn’t home." Well turns out the housemate was the boyfriend who got home from work at 5 am. They’re still together and have a kid and live 1 suburb over from me. - Timely_Form_8376
“You shouldn’t date me. You will eventually grow to resent me and hate me." I told her that wasn’t true but guess what? It was. - thepwnydanza
He unironically thought dinosaurs weren't real. Something about "museums trying to sell tickets." My brain just went full dial-up tone, but the man was built like a greek god so I figured I could teach him about Jurassic Park later. (I could not). - Accurate-Ad-7944