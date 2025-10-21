18 people share the red flags they happily ignored because someone was very attractive.

6.

They said “my ex was crazy” about every past relationship… and somehow I thought I’d be the exception. - ciaracheyann3

7.

She said “I have to tell you, I’m not over my ex.” I was the rebound and after a few months it was pretty obvious that she didn’t even like me very much. She was so hot though, I still think about what she looked like. - Thisoneissfwihope

8.

Her favorite movie was the live-action Cat in the Hat. Unironically. I remember my one brain cell just short-circuiting trying to reconcile that information with the fact she was a solid 10/10. We dated for six months. - SunTraditional6031

9.

Hangout 1: I don't want kids. Hangout 2: I always wanted 8 kids. - NyxPowers

10.