19 people share the early warning signs that someone is a bad person.

No love for animals. - HolidaySecurity3158
If they don't push the shopping cart back to its home. - freetiedupsunshine
Being mean to the waitstaff in a restaurant. - things_most_foul
They seem unmoved when others are hurt or upset - GlitterGoddesssx
They didn't see anything wrong with the cruelty they displayed towards others which they tried to play off as "jokes", whether to someone or, more often, behind their back. No, dude, you're a coward and cruel. You're just too chicken to own it in front of your own reflection. But I will, and I won't excuse it. Bye. - Nixthebitx
When you text them, they might answer but never ask about you....THEY are the ones that ended all the friendships and relationships with people over the years, it is only a matter of time before they do that to you as well. I'm not talking about someone that has done this once or twice, but someone with a pattern of this over the years. - avalonMMXXII
People who constantly say stuff like “be kind” or “be the reason someone smiles” are all usually aholes - bewareofb0b
Lying about things that don't matter right out of the gate. Catching someone in little white lies pretty much as soon as you're meeting them? Massive red flag - LodiLu
Conversations with them don't feel like an exchange of ideas, but a witnessing of their personal experience/opinion ALL THE TIME. - doctordaedalus
People who only respect their superiors - Skegward
Always trying to make fun of others to make people laugh - jaidaparkers
If they are the victim in every single interpersonal conflict they describe themselves in. - ThrowRA_72726363
When they tell you who they are. The number of bad people that spell out who they are, but are ignored is astounding. - Bombg
They always find a way to make any situation about them - wrexmason
They act nice to somebody, then the moment that person walks away, they talk a bunch of crap about them. If they’re doing it to others they’re probably doing it to you too. -ThrowRA_72726363
I’m in the music biz and there are people who get just a tiny bit of success and then pretty much treat everyone like “if you’re not someone advancing my career, you don’t exist.”
It’s pretty easy to spot because they straight up ignore you until someone else points out who you are or who you know and then it’s “OH, Heeeyyyy! Nice to meet you! We should do a show together!” Or some crap. Clout chasers are vapid people. - diplion
They won’t apologize. They shift blame, make excuses, or explain their reasoning, but they will never, ever actually say sorry. Even for the smallest things. - Odd_Highlight256
I noticed that people who usually try too hard to paint themselves as a good person usually are not. - wantpizzanow
They are friendly with someone who can do something for them and inconsiderate with those who can’t do anything for them - Frequently_Abroad_00